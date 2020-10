FIN02-14082000-FINIKOUDA, PELOPONESE, GREECE: Divers of "Interdive" company prepare for a dive at the start for a search for the sunken Jewish treasures off Finikouda on the fourth day of the operation, Monday 14 August 2000. Treasure-hunters searching for loot seized by Nazi Max Merten from Jews in northern Greece during WWII said 13 August they had detected a mystery object which could turn out to be the treasure site. The search operation is sponsored by the Central Jewish Council in Greece, whose President Moises Costandinis watched the expedition. EPA PHOTO EPA/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI