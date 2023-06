EXCLUSIVE: Following a three-month hiatus, the Kilauea Volcano, situated on the Big Island of Hawaii, restarted a fresh eruption at 4:00 AM local time. At the edge of the Kilauea Caldera, Ka'iulani Mahuka paid homage to the Hawaiian Goddess Pele by making a ceremonial offering. 07 Jun 2023 Ka'iulani Mahuka paid homage to the Hawaiian Goddess Pele by making a ceremonial offering.,Image: 782088322, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Kilauea Volcano, situated on the Big Island of Hawaii, restarted a fresh eruption