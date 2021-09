epa09356988 US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley (R) prepare to speak at a press briefing in the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 21 July 2021. The two spoke about the outlook for Afghanistan, as well as Milley's portrayal in numerous books appearing this summer about President Trump's last days in office. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO