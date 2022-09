(L-R) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Finland's Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir pose for a family photo during the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers meeting in Kaunas, Lithuania, 07 September 2022. The NB8 is an informal regional cooperation between the five Nordic and three Baltic states: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. Foreign Ministers met to discuss strengthening regional security, energy security, the impact of global economic challenges or Russia?s invasion of Ukraine, among other issues of importance for the region. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA