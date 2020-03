epa08202395 Australian singer Vanessa Amorosi performs her ballad 'Lessons of Love' during the 2020 Eurovision - Australia Decides final at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 08 February 2020. The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2020, the 65th edition of the event, is held from 12 to 16 May 2020 in the city of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Australia, where the ESC is very popular since 1974, sent its first participant for the ESC's 60th jubilee event in 2015. EPA-EFE/REGI VARGHESE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT