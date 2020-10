epa08758676 A policeman gestures as Congolese look on at the breached entrance of Kangbayi prison following a prison break in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 20 October 2020. Local reports indicate at least 900 prisoners escaped Kangbayi prison in Beni following an attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) a Ugandan armed group. A simultaneous assault on the Kangbayi central prison and on the military camp securing it left only 100 remaining prisoners out of more than 1000 inmates. EPA-EFE/STR