epa04644096 A worker is seen onj the wall of Kerobokan prison where two death-row prisoner Australian Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan jailed in Bali, Indonesia, 02 March 2015. Australian Myuran Sukumaran along with his compatriot Andrew Chan are facing execution by firing squad as the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) rejected their lawsuit challenging a presidential decree rejecting their clemency bid on 24 February 2015. Chan, 31, and Sukumaran, 34, are the only members of the so-called Bali Nine drug smuggling ring on death row for trying to smuggle 8.3 kilograms of heroin from the Indonesian resort island of Bali to Australia in 2005. EPA/MADE NAGI