A person climbs a ski slope equipped with snow cannons in Artesina, a small ski resort in Frabosa Sottana near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, on December 15, 2023. Artesina is 1.400 meters elevated above the sea level and people are skiing on artificial snow due to a lack of snowfalls in the last weeks.