Ahmad Mansour Autor 06/24 her Ahmad Mansour am 4. Juni 2024 in Markus Lanz , ZDF TV Fernsehen Talkshow Talk Show deutsch deutsche deutsches Mann israelisch-deutscher Psychologe Extremismusforscher german israeli writer author psychologist quer halb sitzend sprechend gestikulierend *** Ahmad Mansour author 06 24 her Ahmad Mansour on June 4, 2024 in Markus Lanz , ZDF TV television talk show talk show german german man israeli german psychologist extremism researcher german israeli writer author psychologist cross half sitting talking gesticulating,Image: 879701513, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no