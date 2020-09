epa07070935 Formers French Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing (C) and Nicolas Sarkozy (L) attend the Constitutional Council in Paris, France, 04 October 2018, during a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic adopted by referendum on 28 September 1958. EPA-EFE/THOMAS SAMSON / POOL MAXPPP OUT