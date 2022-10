After the arrival of the truck, the French humanitarian workers are organized to unload the material at the hospital as soon as possible because of the curfew. A French truck from the humanitarian organization TEAM 4UA filled with pediatric equipment bound for a children's hospital in the suburbs of Lviv in Eastern Ukraine. It was driven at night, to avoid roadblocks and checkpoints. Many humanitarian associations are in place at the border between Poland and Ukraine to help the latter. Lviv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022.//DIDESFREDERIC_1831.00345/2204141606/Credit:Frederic DIDES/SIPA/2204141615,Image: 682885836, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no