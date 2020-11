epa08795011 Shelves for clothes in a supermarket in Paris, France, 03 October 2020. French authorities issued a anti-coronavirus measuring decree on 03 October 2020, providing details about the products that the French will no longer be able to find inside stores, such as, books, DVDs, clothes, flowers, decorations, tableware, household appliance, furniture, jewelry and make-up. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra