epa05350906 Commanding general of United States Army Europe lieutenant general Ben Hodges (L) and Chief of Staff of the United States Army general Mark Milley (R) speak during the Swift Response-16 part of the NATO Anakonda-16 exercise at the military area near Torun, Poland, 07 June 2016. About two thousand paratroopers from Poland, USA and Great Britain take part in a landing exercise as part of the Polish-led multinational exercise conducted with allies and partners from 24 countries between 07 and 17 June 2016, to test and enhance the capabilities of NATO countries to quickly respond to threats regardless of distance and origin. EPA/TYTUS ZMIJEWSKI POLAND OUT