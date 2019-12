epa08043722 Two people wait to enter the Russian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, 04 December 2019. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared two employees of the Russian Embassy Berlin to be persona non grata with immediate effect. With this step the German Government reacts to the fact that the Russian authorities, despite repeated high-ranking requests, did not sufficiently participate in the investigation of the murder of Tornike K. in Berlin on 23 August 2019, the ministry stated. The German Federal Prosecutor General's Office declared on the same day that the office took over the investigation in this case. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA