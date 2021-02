epa04711712 The barbed wire fence on the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, Germany, 19 April 2015. The camp opened in 1936 and of the 200,000 people inprisoned, over 50,000 lost their lives before the camp was liberated by the Soviets in 1945. EPA/MAURIZIO GAMBARIN