A small boat passes in front of the container ship 'COSCO Pride' (far L) and 'Xin Lian Yun Gang' of China COSCO Shipping Corporation are unloaded at the Tollerort Container Terminal owned by HHLA, in the harbour of Hamburg, northern Germany on October 26, 2022. Germany's coalition government on October 26 allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Chancellor Scholz resisted calls to ban the controversial sale outright over security concerns. Under the compromise agreed by Scholz's cabinet, Chinese shipping giant Cosco has the go-ahead to buy a stake "below 25 percent" in the Tollerort container terminal owned by HHLA, the economy ministry said in a statement. China's state-owned Cosco had initially sought a 35-percent stake and the deal would have automatically gone ahead if a compromise solution wasn't found this week. Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, backed the Cosco deal and has repeatedly stressed the importance of strong trade ties between China and Europe's biggest economy.