epa10135691 An undated handout photo made available by Alstom on 24 August 2022 shows a hydrogen-powered train Coradia iLint in Bremervoerde, northern Germany (issued 24 August 2022). The regional train emitting only steam and condensed water is used on the world premiere 100 percent hydrogen train route in passenger operation starting 24 August 2022, according to an Alstom press release. 14 vehicles with fuel cell propulsion operate the route between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude for regional operator LNVG, the press release continues. EPA-EFE/ALSTOM HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES