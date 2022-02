Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (R, Greens) speaks with Economy and Climate Protection, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) as they arrive for the weekly government cabinet meeting on February 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. High on the morning's agenda was the extension of German military deployments in Sudan and the Mediterranean as well as regulations to Covid-19. Weekly Government Cabinet Meeting, Berlin, Germany - 09 Feb 2022,Image: 660904987, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia