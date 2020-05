epa08396184 Polish border Guard officers stand guard as People protest at the Polish-German border in Lubieszyn, Poland, 01 May 2020. From Monday 04 May, most cross-border workers will be able to cross the border to Germany and back without having a 14-day quarantine. The Polish government regulation apply to cross-border workers but medic professionals. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI POLAND OUT