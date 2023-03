Rome Italy -Presentation of the book L'Atlante di Francesco by Father Antonio Spadaro in the Photo: Giorgia Meloni - Presentation of the Book L'Atlante Di Francesco by Father Antonio SpadaroPresentation of the Book L'Atlante Di Francesco by Father Antonio Spadaro, Rome, Italy - 13 Mar 2023,Image: 762540358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no