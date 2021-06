June 31, 2021: FILE: Turncoat Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca free after 25 years in prison .He was the man who detonated the bomb that killed judge Giovanni Falcone in 1992. FILE PHOTO: May 20, 1996, Agrigento. Sicily: The arrest of the mafia boss Giovanni Brusca by Italian special forces.,Image: 613551779, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * France, Germany and Italy Rights Out *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia