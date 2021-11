epa08844223 (FILE) The Ethiopian National Defence conducts exercises in the inaugural event of Sheger park during a military parade in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 10 September 2020 (issued 26 November 2020). The prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, on 26 November 2020. ordered the army to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after a 72 hour ultimatum to surrender had expired. Ethiopia?s military intervention comes after Tigray People's Liberation Front forces allegedly attacked an army base on 03 November 2020 sparking three weeks of unrest. EPA-EFE/STR