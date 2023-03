24 February 2023, United Kingdom, Glasgow: Humza Yousaf (C), candidate for the Scottish National Party leadership, stands alongside his parents Shaaista and Muzaffar and supporters at a campaign event at Pollokshields Burgh Hall. He was speaking to party members there after nominations closed for the SNP leadership election following the resignation of Prime Minister Sturgeon. In the race to succeed outgoing leader Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland, members of her party have a choice of three candidates. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa