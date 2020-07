epa08519783 Travellers arriving and departing at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 01 July 2020. In conjunction with the gradual reopening of non-Schengen international borders, Fiumicino Airport, an international airport in Rome and the major airport in Italy, has now increased its total flights between arrivals and departures compared to the previous period. About 200, for an estimated total volume of about 20,000 passengers. In total, still today, about twenty extra-Schengen departing connections and just as many arriving. EPA-EFE/REDAZIONE TELENEWS