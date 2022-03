epa04604649 Moscow residents shop for goods in the IKEA store in Moscow, Russia, 05 February 2015. Although foreign companies working in Russia fold their business one after another or even leave Russia, Swedish furniture giant IKEA increases investments in Russia. IKEA is to invest some two billion euros by 2020 in the Russian projects of trade real estate. IKEA increased sales in Russia by 14 percent in 2014. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV