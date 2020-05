Imagini din India, cu haosul din gări și stații de autobuz. Peste 3.600.000 de muncitori rămași șomeri se întorc acasă

epa08439505 Hundreds of Indian migrant laborers, tourists and students gather to get train tickets at palace grounds, after the city eased the lockdown, during the extended nationwide lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, in Bangalore, India, 23 May 2020. According to media reports, the Indian government is expected to extend the ongoing lockdown which has been into force since 25 March to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV