A handout photo made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov’s telegram channel shows damage at the site of a blast in downtown Belgorod, Russia, 20 April 2023, (issued 21 April 2023) The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the evening of 20 April, a Su-34 bomber over Belgorod experienced an abnormal munition drop, and an investigation was underway. According to preliminary data, two people were injured in the blast. EPA-EFE/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLADCOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES