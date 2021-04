Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex, Islam's holiest shrine, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on November 1, 2020, as authorities expand the year-round Umrah pilgrimage to accommodate more worshippers while relaxing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic curbs. Saudi authorities had earlier announced that a third stage of prayer expansions starting from November 1 will permit visitors from abroad. The limit on Umrah pilgrims will then be raised to 20,000, with a total of 60,000 worshippers allowed.,Image: 566784342, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no