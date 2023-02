(EDITOR'S NOTE : Image taken with a drone) The center of Hatay, seen with destroyed buildings following the earthquake. Turkey experienced the biggest earthquake of this century in the border region with Syria. The earthquake was measured at 7.7 magnitude. - Tunahan Turhan / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_TNHN-4/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2302080843/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2302080914,Image: 754781840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no