VALPARAISO, CHILE - FEBRUARY 2: A view of the areas damaged by the forest fires in the Valparaiso, Chile on February 02,2024. This Friday, a forest fire was reported in several parts of the state of Valparaiso, an emergency for which the Civil Protection Agency declared a red alert due to the threat to critical infrastructure. The emergency affects a state-protected forest reserve and several houses in the Valparaiso area. A large column of smoke can be seen from different parts of Chile. At the moment, at least 800 hectares have been destroyed by the fire, which started this morning. Lucas Aguayo Araos / Anadolu