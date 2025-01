Ferrari Press Agency Olympics 1 Ref 16093 12/08/2024 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: Prince and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gave fans a boost when she made a surprise appearance alongside husband Prince William with a star-studded message to Team GB. Mother-of-three Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, who is having cancer treatment, and William , also 42, enlisted a string of stars for their uplifting video. The princess has made few public appearances since starting her chemotherapy treatment and stepping back from royal duties in January. She revealed she was having cancer treatment in March and has since been seen in public only at Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men's singles final. In the video, she stands alongside unshaven William to congratulate British athletes. Kate says:”From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.” William wearing an official blue Team GB top, then adds: “Well done to Team GB you've been an inspiration to us all.” In an accompanying social media post on their account, the royal couple said: “Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! “Here's to celebrating every triumph @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer.” Social media was quickly flooded with messages praising the couple. The video also included a brief message from David Beckham who days: “Hey Team GB, we are so proud of you, congratulations.” OPS: Clip from the video.. Kate and William. Picture supplied by Ferrari