ODESA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 1: A general view of the beach which usually crowded with tourists, now almost empty in Odesa, Ukraine on February 1, 2023. It is difficult to access to Black sea because of mines placed in the sand and water that have already taken the lives of several civilians. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, the sea have turned into one of the war fronts. Despite this, there are those who stroll near the blue-green sea which the city overlooks to enjoy the pearl of the Black Sea while the tourists have just been replaced by displaced people of Ukraine evacuated from unsafe war-torn cities. Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM. Profimedia Images