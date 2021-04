epa08887535 A medical worker collects a swab sample during free antigen coronavirus testing at Motol University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 December 2020. Starting from 16 December, people who want to get tested for COVID19 will get it for free. Czech government originally planned the health insurance covering COVID19 testing on voluntary basis to begin on 18 December but decided to start earlier than planned. Czech media reported, the capacity will be up to 60,000 tests per day. Due to the anticipated frequent visits of families, the start of testing is scheduled before Christmas holidays and is expected to run until 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK