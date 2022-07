Interviu cu un TIR-ist care transportă cireșe spre Rusia: „Mănâncă tot, fără pretenţii şi plătesc bine”

Trucks with wheat wait to be processed at the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing Palanka, Ukraine, 07 June 2022. Ukraine faces logistic problems exporting its harvest to the world market due to the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/,Image: 697725170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia