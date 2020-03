Dec. 06, 2009 - BUCHAREST, Romania - (091206) -- BUCHAREST, Dec. 6, 2009 (Xinhua) -- Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu (R) and his wife arrive to cast their votes at a pollling station in Bucharest Dec. 6, 2009. Romanians went to the polls Sunday in a presidential runoff election to decide between incumbent President Traian Basescu and the opposition candidate, Social Democrat leader Mircea Geoana. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)