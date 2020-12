Ionuț Stroe, după scandalul de rasism de la PSG - Istanbul BB: „Îmi cer scuze în numele sportului românesc”

Paris Saint-Germain's decisive Champions League game with Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended today in the first half as the players walked off amid allegations of racism by one of the match officials. UEFA Champions League group H football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir FK at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on December 8, 2020. Photo by David Nivière/ABACAPRESS.COM