October 20, 2022, Tehran, Iran: A picture obtained by ZUMA outside Iran, reportedly shows protesters set fire as they clash with police during a protest over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died on 16 September after being arrested in Tehran for not wearing her hijab appropriately in the capital Tehran on September 19, 2022. Iran has been facing worldwide anti-government protests following the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old girl, who was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. Amini was declared dead on 16 September, after she spent 3 days in a coma. According to the police, she fell into a coma and died of heart failure, while her family says that she had no prior health conditions. Her death has triggered protests in various areas in Iran and around the world. Iran has been torn by the biggest wave of social unrest in almost three years, which has seen protesters, including university students and even young schoolgirls chant "Woman, Life, Freedom". Iranian leaders condemned the protests as 'riots' and accused US and Israel of planning the protests inside the country. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his sympathy to the family of Amini on a phone call and assured them that her death will be investigated carefully. Chief Justice of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i assured her family that upon its conclusion, the investigation results by the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization will be announced without any special considerations.,Image: 731880791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no