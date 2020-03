File : An image grab taken from a video made available by jihadi media outlet Welayat Nineveh on July 20, 2016 allegedly shows Rashid Kassim, a French member of the Islamic State group, speaking in French to the camera from an undisclosed location before beheading two men along with an other jihadi. The US-led coalition force targeted top Islamic State (Isis) commander Rachid Kassim, in Mosul, Iraq, in one of its latest air strikes. Kassim, is believed to have guided a huge number of foiled attacks against France in 2016. The Pentagon confirmed on Friday February 10, 2016, that their strike targeted Kassim, but could not say if he was killed. However, a senior US defense official told CNN that the strike, carried out by a drone, was "likely successful". Photo via SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM