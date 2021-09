On September 7, 2021, around noon, several armed individuals robbed a jewelry store of the brand "Bulgari" located in Place Vendôme in the center of Paris before fleeing during which a police officer was knocked down and a robber was shot. The police are on guard at the scene while the judicial police investigate inside the store. Paris: Jewelry Shop Robbery At Place Vendome, France - 07 Sep 2021,Image: 630857544, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia