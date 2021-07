KENDAL, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 26: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales tours James Cropper PLC to see how the innovative company recycles takeaway coffee cups into high quality paper and plastic-free packaging. The Prince of Wales also took part in a roundtable discussion with senior business leaders and stakeholders associated with the industry to learn what more businesses can do to create value from waste on March 26, 2018 in Kendal, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)