US President Joe Biden approaches members of the news media to briefly discuss the situation in Ukraine after delivering remarks on gas prices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, 31 March 2022. Biden announced a historic oil reserve release, up to 180 million barrels. Biden cited the Russian President and the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a cause for rising oil prices. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL