On March 30, 1981, only 69 days into the new administration, the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, his press secretary James Brady, Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty, and Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy were struck by gunfire from would-be assassin John Hinckley, Jr. outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. Reagan recovered, becoming the first serving U.S. President to survive being shot in an assassination attempt.