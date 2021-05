La patru luni după Brexit, Franța și Marea Britanie și-au trimis navele de război pentru a-și rezolva disputele pescărești. Cum s-a ajuns aici

ALTERNATIVE CROP - French fishing boats protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. Around 50 French fishing boats gathered to protest at the main port of the UK island of Jersey on May 6, 2021, amid fresh tensions between France and Britain over fishing. The boats massed in front of the port of Saint Helier to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, an AFP photographer at the scene said.,Image: 609517020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATIVE CROP, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia