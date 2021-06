epa07399392 Candidate for European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, Romanian, former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA) speaks at a hearing during a Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs and Budgetary Control committees at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 26 Ferbruary 2019. The hearing of the candidates shortlisted by the selection panel is taking place on 26 February 2019. Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, who removed Codruta Kovesi from her position last year, accused her of signing 'secret' deals with the national intelligence agency in a anti-democratic manner, informing the European Commision. Kovesi, who was proposed for the post of European Chief Prosecutor, denied the official misconduct and bribery allegations. After Romanian administration decided to block Kovesi application, the European Commission reacted by stating that prosecutors running for the position of European Chief Prosecutor shall be treated fairly. Kovesi said she was informed about the allegations formed by the Special Investigative Section for Prosecutors, and she filed two appeals as a reaction. Romania in the last years struggled to combat corruption, and the DNA was one of the main institutions in the fight against it under Kovesi command. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ