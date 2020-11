epa08735709 Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) celebrates holding F1 legend Michael Schumacher's helmet, handed to him by Michael's son Mick Schumacher, after the 2020 Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, Germany, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Bryn Lennon / Pool