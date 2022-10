epa10232719 A handout photo made available by the National Police press service shows Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a private building in the aftermath of a shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 09 October 2022. At least 17 persons were killed and 49 injured as Anatoly Kurtev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council said. A 9-storey building and five private houses were partially destroyed. More than 50 high-rise buildings and 20 private sector buildings were damaged according to the Ukrainian Security Service. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/UKRAINE NATIONAL POLICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES