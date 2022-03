epa09811241 A tiger at Kyiv Zoo, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 March 2022. Many animals are extremely stressed, showing the reaction to air raid sirens, and sound of explosions, the zoo employees say. The heavy fighting near Kyiv Zoo was on the first days of the Russia-Ukraine war. As for now around 50 zookeepers taking care of the animals in the zoo. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY