Mai multe trepte ale scărilor originale de la Tour Eiffel vor fi scoase la licitație. Care este prețul de pornire

epa02252935 View of the Tour Eiffel from a double-decker tourist bus, in Paris, France, 18 July 2010, on the last Sunday before Summer. Nicknamed 'La dame de fer', the iron woman, it is an 1889 iron lattice tower located on the Champ de Mars that has become both a global icon of France and one of the most recognizable structures in the world. The Eiffel Tower, which at 324 meters is the tallest building in Paris, is the single most visited paid monument in the world. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS