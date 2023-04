„Uneori trebuie să dai o raită prin tomberoane pentru mâncare”. Viața în Mariupol, orașul ucrainean aflat de un an sub ocupație rusă

epa10362476 A local man walks in front of a destroyed building in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 December 2022. Mariupol had seen a long battle for its control between the Ukrainian forces and the Russian army and Russian backed separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as a siege, the hostilities lasted from February to the end of May 2022 killing thousands of people and destroying most of the city in the process. According to the DPR government which took control after May 2022, more than five thousand builders are currently working in Mariupol, they expect the city to be completely rebuilt in three years' time. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY