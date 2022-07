Queues of people are seen at Heathrow Terminal 2 this morning. Heathrow ordered the cancellation of 61 flights on Monday affecting 10,000 passengers with a warning of more cancellations to follow amid the ongoing travel chaos. Credit: Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency Travel chaos and queues at Heathrow Airport, London, UK - 12 Jul 2022,Image: 706758352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia